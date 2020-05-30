LSU Volleyball’s Mukes named AFH U Student-Athlete of the Year

BATON ROUGE – LSU Volleyball’s Sydney Mukes was named the Athletes for Hope University Student Athlete of the Year for 2019-20 the organization announced in a social media post Thursday.

This is the second straight year that AFH has presented the National AFH U Student-Athlete and Team of the Year awards. The goal is to recognize individual student-athletes and teams for their dedication towards volunteering within their communities

Voting went on for two weeks and over 4,500 votes were submitted with Mukes accumulating the most. Her dedication to community service helped her achieve this honor. The Southern Women’s Soccer Team earned the AFH Team Honor.

During her senior year, Mukes compiled over 100 community service hours and the AFH specifically noted her for ongoing support as a positive role model at Glasgow Middle School in Baton Rouge as a volunteer throughout her time at LSU.

Following her senior season, Mukes earned a spot on the 2019 SEC Community Service Team. The Murrow, Ohio native excelled in the classroom as well, earning a spot on the SEC Academic Honor Roll all four years while she was at LSU. Mukes graduated from the College of Human Sciences & Education earlier this month with a degree in leadership and human resource development.

Mukes was recently awarded the LSU Jesse Owens Award for the second consecutive year after having the highest GPA among minority student-athletes.

A four year contributor for the Tigers as an outside hitter, Mukes played in a total of 232 sets, tallying 364 kills and 73 blocks. During her senior season in 2019, Mukes had 83 kills and had a season-high of 13 on October 18 at Alabama.

(Press Release Provided by LSU Athletics)