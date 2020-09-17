LSU Women’s Golf Announces Fall 2020 Schedule

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU women’s golf head coach Garrett Runion has announced the team’s Fall competition schedule for the 2020-21 season. Play will begin for the Tigers at the Blessings Collegiate Invitational in Fayetteville, Arkansas on October 5-7, 2020.

“I am proud to be a part of a great conference that patiently waited, collected all the facts, explored all options and ultimately deemed it safe for us to compete this Fall,” said Runion. “My team is very excited to play and is looking forward to playing in, basically, the SEC Championship three times in a row. It will be a great test and should show who took advantage of their time this summer to keep their bodies and games in shape and who didn’t.”

LSU will start the season in the inaugural Blessings Collegiate Invitational presented by Tyson Foods, hosted by Arkansas. The Blessings Golf Club most recently hosted the 2019 NCAA Championships. The tournament will mark the first televised event of the 2020-21 college golf season on the GOLF Channel. GOLF Channel will deliver live tournament coverage on all three days, including live coverage from 3:30-6:30 p.m. CT.

The Tigers will follow that tournament with its fourth consecutive trip to the Old Waverly Golf Club in West Point, Mississippi for The Ally, formerly the Magnolia Invitational, hosted by Mississippi State on October 19-21. The Fall season will wrap up on November 6-8 with the Liz Murphey Fall Collegiate Classic at the UGA Golf Course. This will be the 48th annual LMCC and the first one held in the Fall following the cancellation of the Spring 2020 event.

LSU is coming off of one of its most successful seasons in recent history. In the pandemic-shortened 2019-20 season, the Tigers finished the season ranked No. 12 by Golfweek and No. 13 by GolfStat and won three of seven tournaments played. LSU finished in the Top-3 in six of the seven tournaments.

LSU returns its top five players from 2019-20, led by sophomores Ingrid Lindblad and Latanna Stone . Lindblad is one of the most decorated golfers in LSU history, finishing last season as a finalist for the ANNIKA Award and the SEC’s Player and Freshman of the Year. Following a successful offseason at home in Sweden, Lindblad is currently ranked No. 2 in the Women’s Amateur Golf Rankings (WAGR) heading into the Blessings tournament. Lindblad and Stone earned All-America honors and invitations to their respective Arnold Palmer Cup teams last season. Lindblad shot an average 70.33 strokes in her rookie season, while Stone was second on the squad at 72.56 strokes per round.

Senior Kendall Griffin provides veteran leadership on the squad and was third last season with a 73.86 scoring average. Junior Alden Wallace was the third player, along with Lindblad and Griffin, to play in all seven tournaments last season for LSU. Senior Kiana Oshiro and junior Presley Baggett also split time in the lineup last season. Senior Mary Frances Chauvin returns for her fourth season in the purple and gold.

Freshman Carla Tejedo Mulet and junior transfer Jessica Bailey join the team in 2020-21. Tejedo is a member of the Spanish National Golf Team and has ranked as high as No. 45 in the World Amateur Golf Rankings. Bailey, from England, transfers in from Daytona State College, the No. 2 team in the NJCAA. She was the No. 6-ranked junior college player in the nation at the end of the 2019-20 season.

Fall 2020 LSU Women’s Golf Schedule

*as of September 16, 2020

October 5-7 – Blessings Collegiate Invitational, Blessings Golf Club, Fayetteville, Ark.

Host: University of Arkansas

October 19-21 – The Ally, Old Waverly Golf Club, West Point, Miss.

Host: Mississippi State University

November 6-8 – Liz Murphey Fall Collegiate Classic, UGA Golf Course, Athens, Ga.

Host: University of Georgia

