LSU Women’s Hoops visit Auburn On Sunday



BATON ROUGE – The LSU women’s basketball team will be on the road for three of its last five games of the regular season, starting at Auburn on Sunday, February 16. Game time is set for 4 p.m. CT and will be broadcast on the SEC Network.

LSU is 18-5 overall and 8-3 in SEC play for sole possession of third place in the league. Auburn is 8-14 on the season and 2-9 in SEC action.

LSU has five Top-25 wins on the season, following Thursday’s 75-65 victory over No. 25 Tennessee on Thursday night. It is the most wins against ranked teams for the Tigers since the 2012-13 season when LSU went 6-6 against Top-25 teams.

Sam Gore and Steffi Sorensen will call the game on Sunday for the SEC Network. Fans can also watch the game on the ESPN app. Patrick Wright will call the game on the LSU Sports Radio Network. Wright is in his 30th season as the “Voice of the Lady Tigers” and is joined on home broadcasts by Jeff Palermo. Fans can listen on 107.3 FM and audio broadcasts are available online at LSUSports.net/live. Live stats will be available at LSUsports.net.

LSU Update

LSU, currently receiving votes in the Associated Press and USA Today/WBCA Coaches Polls, beat Tennessee at the PMAC on February 13, 75-65. Junior Khayla Pointer led the team with 24 points, 10 rebounds and six assists for her third career double-double. Junior Awa Trasi stepped up big for LSU with 22 points on 5-of-10 shooting from beyond the arc to go along with big defensive plays in the second half, while freshman Tiara Young came off the bench to finish with 10 points.

Pointer is currently fourth in the SEC in minutes played at 32.8 per game. The move up the chart is due to three consecutive games of 40 minutes of action. Pointer leads the squad from the point with 15.3 points and 4.5 assists per game. She has one of the best free throw shooting percentages on the squad at 70.1 and the most steals with 55.

Redshirt junior Faustine Aifuwa is having a solid season in the paint for LSU. Aifuwa is second on the team among active players with 10.0 points per game. She is sporting a 48.8 field goal percentage to go along with 8.2 rebounds per game and 40 blocked shots.

LSU continues its solid play on defense, having held opponents to 50 points or under five times and 15 opponents at 60 or under so far this season and winning the battle of the boards in 20 games played.

With the loss of Mitchell, LSU head coach Nikki Fargas is counting on her bench to step up and fill the void with several players taking on different roles. Trasi moved into the starting slot and stretches LSU’s offense with her long-range shooting. Several players, including junior Rakell Spencer and freshman Tiara Young, come off the bench to provide a defensive spark against opponents’ top player.

Fargas is in her ninth season at LSU (166-111) and 12th overall (238-137). In 26 seasons as a student-athlete, graduate assistant and collegiate coach, Fargas is 642-213.

The Opponent – Auburn

Auburn is led by All-SEC performer Unique Thompson who is averaging 16.4 points and 12 .0 rebounds per game. Daisa Alexander is also averaging double figures at 13.2 points per game, while Brooke Moore was averaging 10.4 points per game before suffering an injury several games ago.

Head coach Terri Williams-Flournoy is in her 8th season at Auburn. LSU’s connection to Auburn is assistant coach Charlene Thomas-Swinson. Thomas-Swinson played for the other Tigers from 1983-87 and was an assistant for her alma mater from 1992-96.

Auburn leads the series 33-22.

Up Next

The Tigers will stay on the road, heading to Columbia, South Carolina to face No. 1 South Carolina. The game will be broadcast on SEC Network Plus at 6 p.m. CT. Fans not making the trip can watch the game on the SEC Network Plus or on their ESPN app.

The next home game for LSU will be Sunday, February 23 against Georgia at 2 p.m.

(Press Release Provided by LSU Athletics)