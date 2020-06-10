LSU’s Cade Beloso hungry for another shot at Omaha

BATON ROUGE – LSU’s baseball season was cut short due to the Coronavirus pandemic but that hasn’t stopped Cade Beloso as he prepares for his junior season.

The River Ridge native is eyeing a trip to Omaha, Nebraska for a shot at the College World Series after falling short in the Super Regionals this time last year to Florida State.

“I’m looking to win a national championship, I don’t care what else happens besides that,” said Cade Beloso. “Every workout, every rep I take this is for winning a national championship and I know our teammates feel the same way and that’s really what all it comes down to because at LSU we’re supposed to win and we’re supposed to win natty’s and we haven’t done that in a few years and we’re going to get back to that here pretty soon I promise that.”

For more on the story, click the link provided.