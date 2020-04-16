LSU’s Garrett Barber Named to PING Southeast All-Region Team

Baton Rouge, La. – The Golf Coaches Association of America announced that LSU sophomore Garrett Barber has been named to the PING Southeast All-Region Team for the 2019-20 season on Thursday afternoon.

Barber was one of 25 honorees from the southeast region after he led LSU with a career-best scoring average of 71.43 on the season. Nineteen of his 21 rounds counted towards LSU’s team score this season and the 71.43 scoring average is the sixth lowest in LSU single season history. Barber led the Tigers in birdies on the season with 84 which equated to an average of four per round. Twelve of his 21 rounds were even par or better including a streak of four straight halfway through the fall portion of the season.

His best finish of the season was a 15-under 201 for third place at the David Toms Intercollegiate in October. He rattled off rounds of 69, 63, and 69 to earn that placing. His second round of 9-under 63 matched LSU’s school record for low round in relation to par. That 9-under 63 featured eight birdies, an eagle, eight pars and a bogey. The 15-under 201 was the fourth lowest tournament score in relation to par in LSU history.

A week and a half prior, Barber tied for fourth at the Inverness Intercollegiate with a three round total of 1-over 214. He went 73-72-69 for his tie for fourth that week in Ohio. Barber closed out the season with three straight top-25 finishes – tied for 14th at the Southwestern Invitational (1-over 217), tied for 21st at The Prestige (1-under 212), and tied for 22nd at the Cabo Collegiate (even par 213).

A native of Stuart, Fla., Barber has played 846 holes during his first two seasons as a Tiger. Out of those 846 holes the damage includes three eagles, 186 birdies, 492 pars, and 3,409 strokes. He owns a career scoring average of 72.53 and will be a junior during the 2020-21 season.

(Press Release Provided by LSU Athletics)