LSU’s Harrison Wins Long Jump National Title

JuVaughn Harrison used a personal best long jump of 26’ 11” (8.20 meters) to win his first-career national title on Wednesday evening at Mike A. Myers Stadium on day one of the NCAA Championships.

Harrison’s best jump of his career came on his second attempt of the day when he leapt out to the aforementioned mark of 26’ 11”. The jump bettered his prior personal best of 26’ 9.75”, which already had him ranked fourth in program history. The 26’ 11” bound still has him ranked fourth in program history behind Llewellyn Starks (27’ 0.50”), Damar Forbes (27’ 0.75”) and school record holder John Moffitt (27’ 9.50”). With the long jump national title, Harrison becomes the sixth man in program history to win a long jump national title outdoors; he joins the likes of Forbes (2013), Moffitt (2004), Walter Davis (2002), Starks (1990) and Billy Brown (1941).

“It was a big accomplishment for me (to win with so many jumpers over eight meters),” Harrison said. “To be able to come out here and compete well and win for my team was a really big accomplishment for me. I went out early in indoor and I didn’t do well last year, so to come out here and win, it’s just heaven.”

Freshman pole vaulter Mondo Duplantis took second in the pole vault with a clearance of 5.80 meters (19’ 0.25”). He took silver to South Dakota’s Chris Nilsen who wound up clearing the third-best height in collegiate history with a bar of 5.95 meters (19’ 6.25”) to set the meet record. Duplantis closes out the outdoor season with an SEC title, collegiate record, and a runner-up finish at the NCAA Championships.

The finishes by Harrison and Duplantis racked up 18 points for the Tigers and they both earned First Team All-America accolades. The 18 points has the Tigers in third place after one day of competition behind Mississippi State’s 24 points. The Tigers only three scoring chances on Friday’s final day of competition for the men is JuVaughn Harrison in the high jump, Christian Miller in the triple jump, and the 4×100 meter relay.

The men’s 4×100 meter relay ran a season-best time of 38.37 in the semifinals to qualify to Friday’s finals. The time was ran by Kary Vincent Jr., Akanni Hislop, Correion Mosby, and Jaron Flournoy to rank second this year in the NCAA. The 38.37 was the 12th fastest in NCAA history, the fourth-best in school history, and the eight best in NCAA Championships meet history.

The rest of the day on the track was a bit rough for the Tigers as no one else advanced to the finals. Flournoy injured himself in the 100 meters and did not compete in the 200 meters later in the evening. Akanni Hislopran a season best of 20.42 in the 200 meters to place 10th overall and earn Second-Team All-America honors. Arthur Price did not finish his race in the 110 meter hurdles, and Damion Thomas (110 meter hurdles) and Tyler Terry (400 meter dash) did not start their races.

Kenan Jones (24’ 9”) and Rayvon Grey (24’ 2.50”) finished 18th and 21st in the long jump, respectively.

Thursday will feature the first day of women’s action at the NCAA Championships. Action will get started at 7 p.m. CT for the LSU women with the 4×100 meter relay on ESPNU. A full competition guide for day two can be viewed below.

Thursday Competition Guide

4×1 – Semifinal – 7:02 p.m.

100m Hurdles – Semifinal – 8:02 p.m.

Brittley Humphrey, Tonea Marshall, Milan Young

100m Dash – Semifinal – 8:16 p.m.

Sha’Carri Richardson

800m Run – Semifinal – 8:44 p.m.

Ersula Farrow

400m Hurdles – Semifinal – 9 p.m.

Brittley Humphrey, Jurnee Woodward, Milan Young

200m Dash – Semifinal – 9:14 p.m.

Sha’Carri Richardson

4×4 – Semifinal – 10:18 p.m.

*All women’s races on Thursday are semifinals. The top two from each heat plus the next two fastest times will advance to Saturday

