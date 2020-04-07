LSU’s Johnson Named Region 1 Gymnast of the Year

BATON ROUGE – LSU freshman Kiya Johnson has been named the Region 1 Gymnast of the Year, the Women’s Collegiate Gymnastics Association (WCGA) announced Tuesday.

Johnson was on pace to become the most decorated freshman gymnast in school history before the 2020 season was ended. She earned All-America honors on vault, floor and all-around.

In her debut season, Johnson scored a perfect score on vault and beam, multiple 9.975s on floor and 9.95 on bars. The Dallas, Texas, native finished second on floor, fourth on vault and sixth in the all-around.

Region 1: Kiya Johnson , Louisiana State University

Region 2: Lexy Ramler, University of Minnesota

Region 3: Sierra Brooks, University of Michigan

Region 4: Taylor Houchin, University of Nebraska

Region 5: Trinity Thomas, University of Florida

Region 6: Kyla Ross, University of California, Los Angeles

Division II & Centenary: Darian Burns, Seattle Pacific University

Division III, East Region: Emma Schulz, State University of New York Cortland Division III, West Region: Blaise Wilson, University of Wisconsin Whitewater

