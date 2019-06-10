LSU’s Richardson Makes U20 World History

LSU’s Sha’Carri Richardson accomplished a feat that no sprinter in world history has ever done. Nobody. Richardson ran times of 10.99 in the 100 meters and 22.37 in the 200 meters to become the first U20 woman in world history to run sub 11 seconds in the 100 meters and sub 23.4 seconds in the 200 meters in one day on Thursday at the Mike A. Myers Stadium on day two of the NCAA Championships. Add in seven scoring opportunities and a school record, and that that fully encompasses the kind of evening that the LSU women’s track and field team had on its first day of competition at NCAAs.

Richardson qualified for both the 100 and 200 by registering a personal best in the 200 and matching her personal best in the 100. Richardson, a Texas native who hails from Dallas, ran a 10.99 in the 100 meter dash to match her career best that she set two weeks ago, and just an hour later she clocked a PR of 22.37 in the 200 meters. Those times put Richardson in rarefied air as she became the first U20 woman in world history to run sub 11 in the 100 meters and sub 22.40 in the 200 meters. Only four U20 women in world history had ever run sub 22.40 in the 200 meters, and she is one of only six women in U20 world history to crack 11 seconds, but no one had ever done both until Richardson ran her 22.37 on Thursday night.

In addition to the U20 world history, Richardson’s 10.99 was the fourth sub-11 wind-legal 100 meter time in NCAA Championships semifinals history and it’s a U20 world lead. More on the 22.37 – initially it was a Mike A. Myers facility record but defending 200 meter national champion Ange Annelus of USC bettered Richardson’s time with a 22.35 to stake claim to the facility record. The 22.37 is also a U20 world lead. Richardson is one of five women’s athletes to be qualified for the finals of the 100 and 200 meters.

Tonea Marshall, who entered the meet with a wind legal personal best of 12.81 in the 100 meter hurdles, took down Tananjalyn Stanley’s school record that had held up since 1989. Stanley’s all-time best in an LSU uniform was 12.70, and Marshall dipped just below that with a 12.67 in the best race of her life. Marshall won her semifinal heat and advanced to Saturday’s final in the race. The 12.67 is a world No. 4 for 2019.

The foursome of Tonea Marshall, Kortnei Johnson, Rachel Misher, and Sha’Carri Richardson got the evening started with a season best of 42.56 to win their semifinal heat and earn an auto bid to Saturday’s finals. The time of 42.56 was the second fastest time in the NCAA this year only trailing USC’s 42.44. They are the fourth fastest team in school history and it was the third fastest semifinal time in NCAA Championships history. The time of 42.56 now gives LSU 12 of the 23 fastest 4×100 meter relay times in NCAA history. Johnson will seek her third-career national title in the 4×1 on Saturday as she has been on the championship winning relays in 2016 and 2018; Misher will be attempting to win her second-career national title in the event as she ran the third leg in 2018.

Ersula Farrow made her first outdoor NCAA final in the 800 meters with a season best time of 2:03.81. Entering the final 60 meters of her race, Farrow was in sixth, but she used a late kick to run down four of the runners in front of her to take second place in her heat.

In the women’s 400 meter hurdles, Jurnee Woodward (56.81) and Brittley Humphrey (56.94) advanced to the finals with autobids. Humphrey won her semifinal heat and Woodward took second in hers. The LSU women have seven scoring opportunities on Saturday which ranks as the second most behind USC (10) and is tied with Arkansas.

With only the women’s pole vault remaining on day one at time of publishing (11:45 p.m. CT), the Arizona State women are leading the meet with 12 points and are followed by Ohio State (11 points), and four teams tied for third with 10 points. The most up to date leaderboards can be found at NCAA.com.

Other Results

Milan Young – 400m Hurdles – 58.15 – 16th – Second Team All-American

Milan Young – 100m Hurdles – 14.25 – 23rd

Women’s 4×4 – Misher, Kiya Oviosun, Woodward, Humphrey – 3:34.24 – 12th

The final day of men’s competition will take place on Friday. The Tigers will have three scoring chances with the 4×100 meter relay (7:32 p.m.), JuVaughn Harrison in the men’s high jump (7 p.m.) and Christian Miller in the triple jump (7:40 p.m.). LSU will enter the final day of competition in fourth place with a total of 18 points accumulated by Harrison and Mondo Duplantis – 14 events remain to be scored. ESPN will have coverage of the events on the track and dedicated live streams to the field events can be found at ncaa.com.

