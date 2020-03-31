LSU’s Skylar Mays Named Second Team Class Award All-America

BATON ROUGE – LSU senior basketball player Skylar Mays was named a second team All-America on the 2019-20 Senior CLASS Award teams in NCAA DIVISION I men’s basketball, announced on Tuesday.

The award, chosen by a nationwide vote of Division I men’s basketball coaches, national basketball media and fans, is given annually to the most outstanding senior student-athlete in Division I men’s basketball. Markus Howard of Marquette won this year’s top honor.

Mays was one of 10 college basketball seniors honored by the CLASS Award group for their success both on and off the court.

An acronym for Celebrating Loyalty and Achievement for Staying in School®, the Senior CLASS Award focuses on the total student-athlete and encourages students to use their platform in athletics to make a positive impact as leaders in their communities. To be eligible for the award, a student-athlete must be classified as an NCAA Division I senior and have notable achievements in four areas of excellence: classroom, community, character and competition.

Mays averaged 16.7 points per game in his senior season as the Tigers won 21 games and finished in a tie for second in the Southeastern Conference. The Baton Rouge native finished his career in the top 10 of nine career statistical categories including points, assists, steals, free throw percentage, minutes played and games started.

Mays also excelled in the classroom, being named to the CoSIDA Academic All-America team each of his last three seasons. He was named first team in both 2019 and 2020 and was named the CoSIDA Academic All-America of the Year for Division I Men’s Basketball.

For more information on all the finalists, visit seniorCLASSaward.com.

2019-20 Senior CLASS Award First-Team All-Americans

Udoka Azubuike, University of Kansas

Markus Howard, Marquette University

Sam Merrill, Utah State University

Myles Powell, Seton Hall University

Cassius Winston, Michigan State University

2019-20 Senior CLASS Award Second-Team All-Americans

Yoeli Childs, Brigham Young University

James Foye, Dartmouth College

Nathan Knight, William & Mary

Skylar Mays, LSU

Lamar Stevens, Penn State University

ABOUT THE AWARD

An acronym for Celebrating Loyalty and Achievement for Staying in School, the Senior CLASS Award honors the attributes of senior student-athletes in four areas: community, classroom, character and competition. The award program is designed exclusively for college seniors who are utilizing their complete athletic eligibility, remaining committed to their university and pursuing the many rewards a senior season can bring. Premier Sports Management manages the award.

