LSU’s Stingley and York Named to All-SEC Freshman Team

LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. (24) celebrates with teammates his interception against Georgia during the second half of the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

BATON ROUGE – LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. and placekicker Cade York have been named to the Coaches’ All-SEC Freshman Team, the league office announced on Thursday.

The Coaches’ All-SEC Freshman Team was voted on by the league’s 14 head coaches. Coaches could not vote for their own players.

Stingley, from the Dunham School in Baton Rouge, was named the SEC’s Freshman of the Year on Monday by the Associated Press. He started all 13 games for the top-ranked Tigers, leading the SEC in both interceptions (6) and passes defended (21).

In LSU’s 37-10 win over fourth-ranked Georgia in the SEC Championship Game last week, Stingley tied an SEC title game record with two interceptions.

York, from Prosper High School in McKinney, Texas, converted 21-of-25 field goals and led the SEC in both scoring (137) and points per game (10.5). York’s 21 field goals ranked No. 2 in the SEC.

York has kicked nine field goals or 40 yards or longer, including four from at least 50 yards. He’s the only kicker in LSU history to have two field goals or 50 yards or longer in the same game.

York’s 21 field goals rank as the fourth-highest total in LSU history and they are the most for a freshman in school history.

2019 SEC All-Freshman Team

OFFENSE

TE – Jalen Wydermeyer, Texas A&M

OL – Wanya Morris, Tennessee

OL – Darnell Wright, Tennessee

OL – Kenyon Green, Texas A&M

OL – Evan Neal, Alabama

WR – George Pickens, Georgia

WR – Treylon Burks, Arkansas

QB – Bo Nix, Auburn

RB – Isaiah Spiller, Texas A&M

RB – Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss

AP – Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss

DEFENSE

DL – Christian Barmore, Alabama

DL – Zacch Pickens, South Carolina

DL – Nathan Pickering, Mississippi State

DL – Travon Walker, Georgia

LB – Shane Lee, Alabama

LB – Christian Harris, Alabama

LB – Henry To’o To’o, Tennessee

DB – Derek Stingley Jr., LSU

DB – Demani Richardson, Texas A&M

DB – Kaiir Elam, Florida

DB – Jammie Robinson, South Carolina

SPECIAL TEAMS

PK – Cade York, LSU

P – Ty Perine, Alabama

RS – Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss

(Press Release Provided by LSU Athletics)