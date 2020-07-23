LSU’s Stingley Named to Hornung Watch List

BATON ROUGE – LSU safety Jacoby Stevens is one of 114 players from college football's Football Bowl Subdivision named to the 2020 Wuerffel Trophy Watch List, it was announced on Thursday. The Wuerffel Trophy, known as "College Football's Premier Award for Community Service," is presented each February in Fort Walton Beach. Named after 1996 Heisman Trophy winning quarterback from the University of Florida, Danny Wuerffel, the Wuerffel Trophy exists to honor college football players who serve others, celebrate their positive impact on society, and inspire greater service in the world. "It is so inspiring to see this record number of athletes being submitted for the award," said Wuerffel. "These young men truly represent college football's most impactful community service leaders. We are proud to honor them." Stevens, a senior from Murfreesboro, Tenn., earned second team All-SEC honors in 2019 as well as being named the SEC Defensive Player of the Week three times. He's LSU's top returning tackler from a year ago as he recorded 92 tackles to go along with 9.0 tackles for loss, 5.0 sacks and three interceptions. In the classroom, Stevens is scheduled to graduate in December with a degree in sports administration. Off the field, Stevens has been active in many community service events in the Baton Rouge area and most recently Initiated and organized the register to vote campaign for the LSU football team that saw 100 percent of the Tigers register to vote as a result of this campaign. He's also participated in Strong Men Academy, an organization that works with middle school and high school at-risk kids in Baton Rouge area and he helped prepare for the arrival of Tropical Storm Cristobal in spring of 2020 by spending a day filling sand bags. Former Tiger Rudy Niswanger was the first winner of the Wuerffel Trophy in 2005.

(Press Release Provided by LSU Athletics)