LSU’s Winstead Named to Preseason Haskins Award Watch List

Baton Rouge, La. – Trey Winstead , a senior on the LSU men’s golf team, was selected to the Preseason Haskins Award Watch List on Thursday morning. The Fred Haskins Award is awarded annually to the most outstanding collegiate golfer.

Winstead returns to LSU with 85 rounds under his belt and a career scoring average of 72.40 strokes per round; that career average of 72.40 currently ranks as the sixth best in LSU history. Winstead has two collegiate wins, both coming at the David Toms Intercollegiate. He won in 2018 with a tally of 7-under 209 before earning co-medalist honors in 2019 with a score of 17-under 199. The 17-under 199 at the 2019 David Toms Intercollegiate matched the LSU school record in relation to par for a three round tournament.

Winstead moved up to No. 45 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking this summer after some stellar play. He capped off his summer by advancing to the Round of 32 at the U.S. Amateur at Bandon Dunes in mid-August. He was a quarterfinalist at the North And South Amateur Championship in early July, a Round of 16 participant at The Western Amateur Championship, and he placed solo third at the Sunnehanna Amateur with a four round total of 10-under 270.

“I had a nice summer in all aspects of my game,” Winstead said reflecting on his performance this summer. “I felt like my mental game grew a lot and that’s where I made the most strides.

“Our team is fortunate that we play a sport where you can easily physically distance. The opportunity to compete is something we are always excited for, so we’re ready to get after it this fall.”

A two-time SEC Spring Academic Honor Roll member and a 2019 PING Southeast All-Region honoree, Winstead has captured 10 top-10 showings during his LSU career. He has recorded five eagles, 288 birdies, and 929 pars throughout the 1,530 holes he has played as a Tiger, and 69 of his 85 rounds played have counted towards LSU’s team score.

Winstead and the LSU men’s golf team will open up the fall portion of the season Oct. 5-7 at the Blessings Collegiate Invitational in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The preseason list for the Haskins Award features 20 collegiate golfers that are playing this fall, and then an additional 10 that are set to play in the spring. A full list of honorees can be viewed at golfchannel.com.

