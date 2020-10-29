Matchup of unranked LSU, Auburn highlights Week 6 in SEC

BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA – OCTOBER 24: Terrace Marshall Jr. #6 of the LSU Tigers runs with the ball for a touchdown after a catch as John Dixon #22 of the South Carolina Gamecocks defends during a game at Tiger Stadium on October 24, 2020 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Neither LSU or Auburn is ranked — for now. Both teams have plenty of talent and high drama is commonplace when these Tigers of different stripes match up.

The last two times LSU played at Auburn, the game came down to the last play. Not surprisingly, this is the game CBS chose to show in its premier mid-afternoon slot.

The SEC has four teams ranked in the top 10 — No. 2 Alabama, No. 5 Georgia, No. 8 Texas A&M and No. 10 Florida — and all four are in action this weekend.

(Story via The Associated Press)