NFL Playoffs 2020: Saints to play Chicago Bears at 3:40 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 10 on KLFY, CBS

Geaux Nation

by: KLFY Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(KLFY) The New Orleans Saints will play host to the Chicago Bears in an NFC wild-card game Sunday, Jan. 10 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

The game will be broadcast on KLFY, CBS beginning at 3:40 p.m.

The Saints (12-4), winners of the NFC South for the fourth consecutive season, are the No, 2 seed in NFC while the Bears (8-8) are the No. 7 seed.

The Saints won their regular season finale against the Carolina Panthers, 33-7 despite missing star running back Alvin Kamara, who missed the game after being placed on the Covid-19 list on Friday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss