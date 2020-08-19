“One Call Away” from reaching the League

After the cancellation of the 2020 minor league season as a result of the global pandemic, former LSU All-American Kramer Robertson wasn’t sure what was next for his baseball career.

Before the pandemic, Robertson was on a fast track through the minor league system with the St. Louis Cardinals.

However, the Cardinals came calling in August after 10 players tested positive for COVID-19. Robertson was then added to their satellite camp in Springfield, Missouri.

He’s one of 16 players who will compete for an opportunity for a “Big League” call up.

“We’ve had a lot of guys get called up from here,” said Robertson. “Ten guys got called up from here already, so you really do have to be ready. Like they always say in the minor leagues when you get to AAA like you’re one call away, but you’re literally like one call away from having to rush up there and be thrown in the lineup.”

For more on this story, click the video provided.