One-on-one with former LSU men’s basketball head coach John Brady

BATON ROUGE, LA. – The LSU men’s basketball team traveled to Nashville today to begin preparations for the 2020 SEC tournament.

Under head coach Will Wade, the Tiger’s have yet to find success in the SEC men’s basketball tournament. A coach who has had success in the tournament, is former LSU head coach John Brady.

Brady coached the Tigers from 1997–2008. In that time, he won the SEC regular season title in 2006 and that same year led LSU to the Final Four in Indianapolis.

During their 2006 NCAA Tournament run, Brady and the Tigers knocked off Iona, Texas A&M, No.1 ranked Duke, and No. 9 Texas. LSU fell to No. 7 UCLA in the semifinals 59-45.

Brady is now on the call for the LSU men’s basketball games serving as the color analyst on the radio broadcast.

Geaux Nation’s Brooke Kirchhofer sat down with coach Brady to reflect back on the ’06 Final Four run.

For more, click the video provided.