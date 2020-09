BATON ROUGE, LA – SEPTEMBER 19: Fans watch during the game between the Louisiana State University Tigers and the University of Louisiana-Lafatette Ragin’ Cajuns at Tiger Stadium on September 19, 2009 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards disputed that he is in disagreement with LSU officials over the number of fans that will be allowed to attend LSU football games in the 2020 season due to Covid 19.

Edwards said he expects Tiger Stadium to be at 25 percent capacity this fall. And, he said his reasoning is in line with other SEC schools who have made similar announcements.

LSU will host Mississippi State September 26th.