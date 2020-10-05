Orgeron says the LSU Tigers need to clean up mistakes with elite SEC opponents coming up

NASHVILLE, Tn. - LSU Head Coach Ed Orgeron wanted the running backs more involved against Vanderbilt, and sophomore John Emery answered the call. He only had 12 carries, but Emery got his first career 100-rushing yard performance and a touchdown to cap off the night. Both Orgeron and quarterback Myles Brennan enjoyed the Destrehan alum's performance.

"Curry was not available, and him and Tyrion were gonna share the reps. Tyrion started, but John got hot. Kevin kept him in. Josh came in at the end, but we've been seeing these John Emery runs. We been seeing it in practice, and he finally got his chance in a game. Excellent job, and what I'm most proud of is him protecting the football," Orgeron said.