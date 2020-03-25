Breaking News
Part Two: Ben McDonald names LSU Tigers who are likely not coming back

Geaux Nation

by: Chessa Bouche

With LSU Baseball on hold, the future is up in the air for current Tigers. LSU’s 2020 squad was filled with a ton of youth and only 2 seniors and 10 juniors, who are now trying to figure out what their next move is going be.

It’s unclear whether or not the NCAA is going to grant eligibility relief for collegiate athletes who had their seasons cut short because of the cancellations amid the coronavirus concerns.

Geaux Nation’s Chessa Bouche sat down with McDonald to get his perspective on the future of Tiger baseball.

