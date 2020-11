BATON ROUGE, La. - LSU's defense allowed 64 yards in the first quarter, but the Tigers didn't play at the same level the rest of the game. Auburn finished with 506 total yards of offense, leaving the Bayou Bengals with more questions defensively.

"We got to come out stronger, and we got to play for 60 minutes. We always talk about coming out strong in the second half, and we didn't. We're going to look at the film. We got out physicaled up front," head coach Ed Orgeron said.