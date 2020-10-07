Show me: LSU-Missouri game expected to move to Columbia due to Hurricane Delta

BATON ROUGE, LA – OCTOBER 01: Tre’Davious White #18 of the LSU Tigers runs with the ball against the Missouri Tigers at Tiger Stadium on October 1, 2016 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

BATON ROUGE, La. (WGNO/KTAL) – Hurricane Delta is forcing a football evacuation.

LSU’s home game with Missouri, currently scheduled to be played Saturday night at Tiger Stadium, will reportedly instead be played in Columbia, Missouri as the hurricane continues to pose a significant threat to Louisiana.

LSU released a statement Tuesday saying it was too early to make the call, but that they are closely monitoring the hurricane and communicating with the SEC and the University of Missouri Athletics on contingency plans should they become necessary.

One of those contingencies is to move the game to Columbus, and according to Columbia TV station KOMU-TV, the Southeastern Conference is expected to make a formal announcement on Wednesday that kickoff will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Faurot Field.

Moving a home game from Baton Rouge is not without precedent. In 2005, after Hurricane Katrina, LSU’s home game against Arizona State was moved to Tempe.

The Tigers won, in Les Miles’ debut as LSU head coach.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.