Skylar Mays drafted by Atlanta Hawks

Skylar Mays was taken in the second round of the NBA Draft on Wednesday night by the Atlanta Hawks with the 50th overall pick.
The Baton Rouge native was a First Team All-SEC player as a senior and back-to-back SEC Scholar Athlete of the Year.
Mays attended University Labratory High School in Baton Rouge, where he helped bring back-to-back state titles home for the Cubs.
The pre-med major/kinesiology double major also racked up stats on the court as well: 16.7 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game in his final season at LSU. He also started the final 69 games of his career as a Tiger.
