Stingley Earns First Team All-America Honors

GAINESVILLE, Florida – The LSU men's basketball team went through a New Year's Day workout here Friday in final preparation for their first road game of the 2021 Southeastern Conference season when they face the Florida Gators here Saturday afternoon.

The game at the Exactech Arena at The Stephen C. O'Connell Center will tip shortly after 1 p.m. on CBS with John Sadak and Jim Spanarkel calling the game from the CBS production center. The game will also be broadcast on the affiliates of the LSU Sports Radio Network (BR flagship for Guaranty Media, Eagle 98.1 FM) with the Voice of the Tigers, Chris Blair, and former LSU head coach John Brady calling the game from the LSU Athletics Administration Building.