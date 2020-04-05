Tasmin Mitchell Relives LSU’s last Final Four Run

Geaux Nation

by: Chessa Bouche

BATON ROUGE- No March Madness this year, but LSU’s first year Assistant Coach Tasmin Mitchell had a lot to say about his freshman season in the purple and gold.

During the 2005-2006 season, Mitchell was part of LSU’s last Final Four appearance under then Coach John Brady.

The Tigers (27-9, 14-2 SEC) clinched their first outright SEC Championship in 21 seasons and completed their second straight conference season unbeaten at home with 6 players who were all from Louisiana.

LSU with a magical run in the NCAA Tournament knocked out Iona in the first round, 80-64, to advance to the second round.

The Bayou Bengals, a 4th-seed, squeaked past 12th-seeded Texas A&M after a last second three-pointer by Darrel Mitchell sending the Tigers to the Sweet Sixteen.

It only got harder from there, as LSU faced No. 1 seeded Duke but handed the Blue Devils a 62-54 loss in the Georgia Dome.

The Tigers danced their way into the Elite Eight where they battled in overtime with the No. 2-seeded Texas Longhorns and eventually came out on top with a 70-60 win earning a Final Four berth. It’s LSU’s fourth national semifinal appearance in school history.

Their magical run comes to an end after No. 2-seeded UCLA hands the Tigers a 59-45 loss in the RCA Dome.

Geaux Nation’s Chessa Bouche sat down with Mitchell to relieve his historical run with the Tigers.

For more on this story click the video provided.

