Thomas pours in 26 as LSU downs Georgia in OT, 94-92

LSU earned its second win in conference play with a 93-92 victory in overtime over the Georgia Bulldogs on Wednesday night inside the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

LSU was led by Cameron Thomas , who finished with 26 points, two rebounds, and one assist. Javonte Smart finished with 21 points, five rebounds, and four assists. Darius Days recorded his third triple-double of the season, finishing with 13 points and 11 rebounds.

Justin Kier led the Georgia Bulldogs with 25 points, six rebounds, and three assists.

The Tigers will visit Columbia, Missouri to face No. 13 Missouri on Saturday, January 9 at 7:30 p.m. CT on the SEC Network.