Three former Tigers set for 2020 MLB Playoffs

BATON ROUGE, La. – Three former LSU players will participate in the 2020 Major League Baseball playoffs that begin on Tuesday.

The former Tigers who are on active MLB playoff rosters include second baseman DJ LeMahieu of the New York Yankees, third baseman Alex Bregman of the Houston Astros and catcher Austin Nola of the San Diego Padres.

A total of 40 former LSU Tigers have played for MLB playoff teams since 1990; 13 of the players were part of World Series Championship teams in that time frame.

The 2020 MLB Wild Card round, featuring 16 teams playing in eight best-of-three series, begins on Tuesday as the Yankees will face the Cleveland Indians, and the Astros will meet the Minnesota Twins. The Padres will take on the St. Louis Cardinals in a series that starts on Wednesday.

Other Wild Card matchups include Toronto vs. Tampa Bay, Chicago White Sox vs. Oakland, Milwaukee vs. Los Angeles Dodgers, Cincinnati vs. Atlanta, and Miami vs. Chicago Cubs.

LeMahieu, a three-time All-Star and Gold Glove recipient and winner of the 2019 Silver Slugger Award, won the MLB and American League batting titles this season and became the first player in modern Major League history to win a batting title in each league. LeMahieu won the 2016 MLB and National League batting titles while playing for the Colorado Rockies.

LeMahieu is the first Yankee to lead the entire MLB in hitting since Mickey Mantle in 1956, and the first Yankee to lead the American League since Bernie Williams in 1998. He batted .364 (71-for-195) this season with 10 homers and 27 RBI to help New York reach the playoffs.

Bregman, a two-time All-Star and the 2018 All-Star Game MVP, batted .242 in 42 games for the Astros this season with 12 doubles, one triple, six homers and 22 RBI.



Nola, who began the season with the Seattle Mariners and was traded to San Diego in August, batted .273 in 48 games this season with nine doubles, one triple, seven homers and 28 RBI.

(Release provided by LSU Athletics)