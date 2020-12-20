                                     
January 01 2021 12:00 am

Tuesday’s LSU Men’s Basketball game vs VCU canceled

Geaux Nation

by: Brian Holland

Posted: / Updated:

BATON ROUGE , LOUISIANA – FEBRUARY 26: Head coach Will Wade of the LSU Tigers calls a play during the first half of a game against the Texas A&M Aggies at Pete Maravich Assembly Center on February 26, 2019 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

BATON ROUGE – The scheduled Tuesday night men’s basketball game between LSU and VCU at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center will not be played in accordance with SEC and NCAA COVID-19 protocols.

LSU fans should follow www.Facebook.com/LSUBasketball and Twitter @LSUBasketball for upcoming schedule announcements.

Coach Will Wade will be at TJ Ribs on Acadian Thruway on Wednesday night at 7 p.m. for his regularly scheduled Will Wade Show presented by Hancock Whitney and airing on the LSU Sports Radio Network.

(Release via LSU Athletics)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss

Carry On and Carry Out.