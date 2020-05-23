U-High football seniors excited for June 8th return

BATON ROUGE, LA – High school football has something to look forward to. On May 13th, the LHSAA announced summer rules would be implemented June 8th. This means high school football teams can begin preparing for the upcoming season on that date.

U-High football players have had to get creative with their summer workouts due to CDC guidelines as a result of the coronavirus.

Rohan Davey, former LSU quarterback and father of U-High senior linebacker Micah Davey, has offered his time to help with training sessions.

