BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU women's basketball team will make the return trip to SEC partner foe Texas A&M on Thursday, February 4. Game time against the No. 7 Aggies is set for 8 p.m. CT.

LSU won the first meeting of the season on January 14 in Baton Rouge, 65-61 in overtime. It was the first time since March 25, 2014 that the Tigers had defeated a Top-9 opponent, beating No. 7 West Virginia in the Second Round of the NCAA Tournament.