What could have been: LSU’s Alan Dunn was confident in 2020 pitching staff

Geaux Nation

by: Brooke Kirchhofer

Posted: / Updated:

BATON ROUGE, LA – In 2019, LSU’s pitching staff was riddled with injuries. AJ Labas, Nick Storz and Jaden Hill were among those returning, hopeful for a healthy 2020 season.

“You know you talk about Nick. I think we were seeing glimpses of what he could potentially be, so the longer the season went along I think his stuff would have continued to get better, but you look at Jaden, I think he threw 11 innings for us this season and the things that he did was amazing,” says LSU pitching coach Alan Dunn.

