Will Burrow “Walk the Walk” in the NFL?

BATON ROUGE – Former LSU Tiger Joe Burrow is projected to go No. 1 overall in the 2020 NFL Draft and it’s no surprise to the College Football world after his record breaking season in Baton Rouge.

College/Pro Football Analyst Mike Detillier says Burrow’s play speaks for itself but “it ain’t bragging if you can do it and he can do it.”

If Burrow is chosen first overall in the Draft, he will join JaMarcus Russell as the only players from LSU to be selected with the first pick in the common draft era.

Burrow could also join Cam Newton as the only quaterbacks to win the Heisman and the National Championship in the season leading up to their first overall pick in the NFL Draft since 1967.

If he’s chosen in the top-five, Burrow will become the fourth LSU offensive player and first since former No. 4 overall pick in 2017 Leonard Fournette to be selected with a top-five pick in the common draft era.

