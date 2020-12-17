                                     
January 01 2021 12:00 am

Zachary High star Chris Hilton signs at LSU

Geaux Nation

by: Brian Holland

Posted: / Updated:

Four-star wide receiver Chris Hilton hopes to be ‘next’ in the long line of NFL wide receivers to come through LSU. During his Signing Day ceremony on Wednesday, he told reporters he loved watching the likes of Odell Beckham Jr and Jarvis Landry as he grew up.

Now, the Zachary High star is officially signed on as an LSU Tiger, and while he’s a man of few words, his high school head coach, David Brewerton, told Geaux Nation a funny story about Hilton’s recruitment.

For more on the national top-10 receiver, click the video provided…

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss