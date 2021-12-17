Gilmer falls in back-to-back state title games with loss to China Spring

ARLINGTON, Tx (KMSS/KTAL) – Gilmer came into AT&T Stadium looking for revenge after the Buckeyes fell to Carthage in last year’s 4A Division II state championship.

This year, it was China Spring who stood in Gilmer’s way, after knocking out the Bulldogs in the semifinals and ending Carthage’s 41-game win streak. However, the Buckeyes dropped their second straight state championship game, falling to China Spring 31-7.

Gilmer got on the board first thanks to a few carries by running back Ashton Haynes, capped off by a two-yard touchdown to give the Buckeyes a 7-0 lead. But, that would be it for Gilmer as the Cougars scored 31 unanswered points to bring home the state championship trophy.