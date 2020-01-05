Glazer: Garrett officially out

FOX Sports is among many media outlets now reporting that The Dallas Cowboys have officially informed Head Coach Jason Garrett that he will not return for the 2020 season.

Jay Glazer posted to his Twitter account Sunday afternoon that the team has made Garrett’s dismissal official. Garrett’s contract is set to expire next week.

Earlier in the week, ESPN reported that Garrett was out, but no official word had come from the team or Jason Garrett.

Glazer also reports that the team has already interviewed former Green Bay Packers Head Coach Mike McCarthy and former Bengals leader Marvin Lewis.

Despite the reports…neither the Cowboys or Garrett has released any official statement.

Cowboys insider Mickey Spagnola is following developments and will have reaction from everyone concerned on Monday.