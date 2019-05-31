Skip to content
ArkLaTexHomepage
Shreveport/Downtown
95°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Texarkana First News
Crime
ArkLaTex Most Wanted
Consumer Alerts
Education
Military Matters
Your Local Election HQ
Gov. Abbott Town Hall
Washington DC Bureau
National News
Newsfeed Now
Weird News
Sign up for Alerts
Top Stories
Owner of dive boat where 34 died seeks to head off lawsuits
Top Stories
Taliban attacks test Trump as he seeks to end Afghan war
Arkansas coach says player quit, not dropped over dreadlocks
LPSO: Ruston homeless man arrested after threatening to burn down homes in neighborhood
The Duggars fly to the Bahamas for Hurricane Dorian relief
Weather
Futurecast
Radar
Weather Alerts
Severe Weather
Tracking the Tropics
ArkLaTex Towercams
Almanac
Kid’s Weathercast
Local Views
Wx in the Classroom
Closings and Delays
Weathercall
Forecasting Contest
Top Stories
Some of the hottest air of the summer arrives for Friday & the weekend
Top Stories
PHOTOS: Florida sky turns purple after Hurricane Dorian passes by
100 degree heat possible Thursday through this weekend
Triple-digit heat settles in through the weekend, 8:30 pm Wednesday Live update
Bahamas fisherman lost everything in hurricane, including his wife
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
College Sports
SEC Football
Louisiana Geaux Nation
G-Men Nation
NCAA
The Big Game
NFL
Geaux Black and Gold
Silver Star Nation
NBA
MLB
Golf
NBC Sports Streaming
FOX Sports Go app
Top Stories
GMEN looking ahead to La Tech (GMEN Nation FULL SHOW)
Dest set for US debut but could switch to Netherlands
The Latest: Williams takes 1st set of US Open semifinal
Cubs closer Craig Kimbrel goes on IL; Báez late scratch
Community
Events
Contests
Clear the Shelters
Salute the Badge
We’ve Got Your Back
Standout Students
Growing Strong
Hispanic Heritage Month
Just Drive
All in a Day’s Drive
Obituaries
Top Stories
Cass Co. Veterans’ Salute will share support resources
Top Stories
Bossier Night Market returns this weekend
9/11 Celebration hosted by Shreveport fire department
Final day to buy tickets to win vintage Mustang
Shreveport NAACP offering free legal clinic today
Lifestyle
Loving Living Local with NBC 6
On The Move
Fit for Life
Top Stories
Arkansas loses senior DE for season
Top Stories
Arkansas’s McClellion to honor late cousin this season
Top Stories
Bo knows: Nix rallies No. 16 Auburn 27-21 over No. 11 Ducks
No. 3 Georgia routs Vanderbilt 30-6 in rare SEC road opener
Tagovailoa leads No. 2 Alabama to 42-3 rout of Duke
Burrow throws for 5 TDs, No. 6 LSU beats Ga. Southern 55-3
Entertainment
The Lynn Vance Show
Top Stories
Nicki Minaj tweets that she’s retiring to ‘have my family’
Top Stories
Country singer Kylie Rae Harris dies in New Mexico crash
Top Stories
Toronto Film Festival kicks off with The Band, Iannucci
James Atlas, author and editor of biographies, dies at 70
Saints add LB strength with trade for Kiko Alonso
Amazon.com apologizes for shipping Atwood novel early
Contests
About Us
TV Schedule
KTAL NBC 6
KMSS FOX 33
Fox 33 News Good Day
FOX 33 Lunch Break
KSHV 45
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Work for Us
Advertise With Us
Partner with FOX33
Nexstar Digital Agency Services
Search
Search
Search
Grambling
GMEN looking ahead to La Tech (GMEN Nation FULL SHOW)
Bulldogs Turning Attention to Grambling
ULM player suspended for allegedly spitting on a Grambling State player
Grambling State Tigers look ahead to Louisiana Tech on Saturday
Missed opportunities cost Tigers in loss to ULM
More Grambling Headlines
Grambling State Tigers depth chart impresses in final fall scrimmage
ESPN: Grambling among the top 50 football programs of all time
Grambling sophomore lands internship with hit show “Empire”
Grambling State Tigers open fall camp
Magic Johnson partners with Grambling State University on a new dining program
Doug Williams to be honored by Grambling State University
GSU Football to play two televised ESPN games
Grambling State University football player injured in shooting; brother killed
LA Tech and Grambling football luncheon raises funds prior to September 7th meeting
Tigers, Bulldogs Talk September Match-up
Enter to win the KTAL NBC 6 Pro Football Challenge
Salute the Badge
Clear the Shelters
Standout Students
Newsfeed Now
The Lynn Vance Show
Washington DC Bureau
All in a Day’s Drive
Beverly Hills 901210: Did you watch the original show?
More Check This Out
Trending Stories
Class action lawsuit against Shreveport to include all water and sewer customers
Weather
VOTE: NBC 6 Spirit Stick Poll
State Farm to cut its auto insurance rates in Louisiana
Contests
Don't Miss
Jeep thieves leave selfies behind
PHOTOS: Florida sky turns purple after Hurricane Dorian passes by
Former cheerleader accused of murdering infant daughter, burying her in backyard
Facebook enters into the online dating world
Florida man parks Smart car in kitchen so it won’t blow away
Caught on cam: Out-of-control trailer hits Oklahoma firefighters
Florida officer takes in puppy not strong enough to stay in shelter during Dorian