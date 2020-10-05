Bayou Classic announcement set for noon in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The annual matchup between Grambling State University and Southern University known as the Bayou Classic will be played next April in Shreveport.

An official announcement is set for noon today at Independence Stadium. We will stream that news conference here on ArkLaTexhomepage.com

Back in June, Southern University Athletics Director Roman Banks said the Bayou Classic won’t be played in New Orleans due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Bayou Classic was set for April 17 after the SWAC announced the postponement of football to the spring due to the pandemic.

Among those set to speak at the news conference includes Grambling President Rick Gallot, Southern Chancellor Ray Belton, Grambling coach Broderick Fobbs and Southern Coach Dawsom Odoms.

The last time the Bayou Classic was not played in New Orleans was in 2005, due to Hurricane Katrina.

Southern won last year’s Bayou Classic 30-28.

