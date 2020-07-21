Bayou Classic postponed until Spring 2021

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The annual November matchup between Grambling State University and Southern University known as the Bayou Classic won’t be played until the spring.

Organizers of the 47th annual Bayou Classic announced that decision today, following Monday’s announcement from the SWAC that fall sports, including football, won’t be played in the fall.

Related Content SWAC announces football, fall sports postponed due to COVID-19 Video

The organizers of Bayou Classic agree with SWAC’s decision as the health, safety and well-being of our student-athletes, coaches, administrators, team staff, campus faculty, fans and supporters are our top priority.

In a statement, the organizers of Bayou Classic say they are commited to ‘developing a plan so this important historic tradition continues when it is safe to do so’.

The date for the Bayou Classic hasn’t been set, but organizers are hopeful the game can be played in New Orleans at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.