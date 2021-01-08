Bayou Classic tickets now on sale

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Tickets for the Bayou Classic matchup between Grambling State University and Southern University are now on sale.

The annual matchup between the two historically black colleges will be played on April 17 at Independence Stadium in Shreveport after the COVID-19 pandemic forced the game to be moved out of New Orleans.

In compliance with CDC guidelines and restrictions for outdoor sporting events, Independence Stadium will be restricted to 25 percent occupancy for the April game. Tickets sold will automatically be grouped into socially distanced pods inside the stadium.

Ticket prices for the 47th Annual Bayou Classic in Shreveport range from $36-51 plus taxes and associated Ticketmaster fees. Tickets include Club-Level, chair back and bleacher seating throughout Independence Stadium.

Tickets for the 47th Annual Bayou Classic can be purchased now at:

The My Bayou Classic website (www.MyBayouClassic.com)

Ticketmaster (http://www.ticketmaster.com)

All tickets for the 47th Annual Bayou Classic must be purchased in advance as there will be no onsite ticket sales for the event.