Big second quarter lifts Panthers past Tigers

DALLAS,Texasl The Grambling State University football team got an early touchdown after Quentin Guice’s 14-yard pass connected with Geremy Hickbottom, but the Tigers were unable to sustain the lead as Prairie View A&M picked up a 42-36 victory on Saturday night at 96th State Fair Classic at the Cotton Bowl.

Prairie View A&M (2-2 overall, 2-1 SWAC) answered to Grambling State’s scoring drive with an impressive 60-yard rush by Dawonya Tucker. Following Amaury Martinez’s PAT, the score was tied at 7.

With their next ball possession, the Tigers came very close to scoring again in the end zone after Hickbottom’s 26-yard pass to Devante Davis connected for 26 yards, but red zone errors prevented the touchdown. Grambling State was, however, able to take the lead of the game, 10-7, after Mendez’s 24-yard field goal kick was good.

The Tigers wanted to stretch the lead a little more, and they were able to do so after a 10-yard rush into the end zone by Katrelle Starks. Following the PAT, Grambling State led, 17-7.

Grambling State’s 10-point advantage was short-lived after Tucker’s 13-yard rush for a touchdown. At the end of the first quarter, the Tigers were still up, 17-14.

Prairie View A&M tied the score at 17 in the second quarter after Martinez’s 27-yard field goal kick was good.

The score of the game was broken after Joseph McWilliams’ 42-yard interception touchdown. Following the PAT, Grambling State had the 23-17 advantage over Prairie View A&M.

Turning Point

The Panthers answered to the Tigers’ last scoring drive with back-to-back touchdowns; Jalen Morton’s three-yard touchdown rush and a 20-yard pass from Morton to Chris Johnson. Prairie View A&M extended their lead of the game to eight; 31-23 into halftime. In comparison, the Panthers tallied 359 total yards to the Tigers’ 187.

The second half of the game worked in both team’s favor as Prairie View A&M scored eight more points off a touchdown and two-point conversion by Morton in the fourth quarter, followed by a 36-yard field goal by Martinez from the next ball possession.

The Panthers had a 19-point lead (42-23) but it wasn’t over for the Tigers. A two-yard rush by Charles Wright and 55-yard scoop and score by Quincy Mitchell had Grambling State only down by seven points (42-36).

In the end, Grambling State was unable to score again to take the lead and win the game.

Inside the Numbers

> Grambling State finished with 24 first downs

> The Tigers amassed 327 yards on 75 plays

> Geremy Hickbottom was 21-of-37 passing for 158 yards

> CJ Russell led the Tigers in rushing yards with 38

> De’Andre Hogues led the defense with 11 tackles

> Prairie View A&M recorded 28 first downs

> The Panthers racked up 607 total yards on 73 plays

> Jalen Morton was 16-of-21 passing for 192 yards

> Dawonya Tucker rushed 26 times for 263 yards

> Darius Campbell tallied 8 tackles

News & Notes

> The series began in 1950 as Grambling State holds a 51-18-1 mark

> Today’s game marked the 71th meeting between the two schools

> Tigers’ head coach Broderick Fobbs is 4-2 against Prairie View A&M

> The most points scored by Grambling State was 77 (1991) and 54 by Prairie View A&M (2015)

> Today’s game was the second matchup between Grambling State head coach Broderick Fobbs and former Tigers’ assistant and current Prairie View A&M head coach Eric Dooley

Up Next

Grambling State will take a trip to Jackson, Miss. to take on Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) opponent). Kick-off from Mississippi Veteran’s Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 5 is set for 6 p.m.

