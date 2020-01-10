Board of Regents approves continued Cloud Computing Program at Grambling State

GRAMBLING, La. – (Grambling State University Press Release) – The University of Louisiana System Board of Regents has approved Grambling State University’s Letter of Intent to begin developing the state’s first Bachelor’s degree in Cloud Computing.

“As the state’s leading producer of African-American Computer Science graduates, Grambling State is uniquely poised to offer Cloud Computing to the world’s next wave of world changers,” said President Rick Gallot. “The addition of this degree program continues to support our goal of equipping students with highly sought-after skills in the field of internet-based computing.”

The University will undergo a period of strenuous research and development to formulate effective curriculum with the aim of launching the program as early as Fall semester of 2020. The program will need to obtain final approval from the Board of Regents in order to begin enrollment.

“Time only presents an increasing need for technological innovators,” said Dr. Connie Walton, Provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs at Grambling State University. “Offering degree such as Cybersecurity and providing our students with state-of-the-art facilities such as the forthcoming Digital Library and Learning Commons keeps our University on pace with society’s advancement.”

More information on Grambling State’s pursuit of the Cloud Computing Degree Program can be found at https://www.gram.edu/news/?p=7993.

