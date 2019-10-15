Broderick Fobbs looking for improved production under center

The Grambling State Tigers captured their second consecutive win over Alabama A&M. The defense led the way, offensively the Tigers were looking for a spark. All three quarterbacks saw playing time against the Bulldogs. Geremy Hickbottom went 4 of 9 for 30 yards with two interceptions. Charles wright 13 of 19 for 98 yards. He also lost a fumble. Not what Coach Fobbs was looking for in his signal callers.

Broderick Fobbs said, “I haven’t been pleased in a couple of weeks a number of weeks with what we’re getting production wise. Now its not all on the quarterback but you’re always trying to find a way to spark your team. We’re just not playing good football right now offensively. We’ve got to really look at this thing and really evaluate this thing are really try to get better over the next two weeks because its going to be tough on the end.”