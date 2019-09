SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – With legendary names like Eddie Robinson and Doug Williams, its hard not to think of college football and not think of Grambling State University.

On Thursday, ESPN revealed its list of top 50 college football programs of all time and Grambling was ranked 25th.

The Tigers will hold a scrimmage this weekend as it gets ready for the 2019 football season.

Programming Note:

Tune in next Thursday at 6:30 p.m. on KTAL NBC 6 for our G-Men Nation Preseason special.