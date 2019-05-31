First woman band director appointed at Grambling State University

GRAMBLING, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Grambling State University’s World-Famed Tiger Marching Band has a new leader.

Dr. Nikole Roebuck will lead as the University’s new Chair of the Department of Music and its first woman Director of Bands.

“We are excited to have one of our home-grown innovators lead during this historic time,” said President Rick Gallot. “Dr. Roebuck is one of our most dedicated and humble leaders. She is a proven gift to our students, community, and all who support the world-famed sound of Grambling.”

The Minden native and GSu graduate will serve as the first woman Director of Bands in the 93-year history of the University’s band which was started in 1926.

Roebuck, who has taught at the University for 12 years while serving as an assistant band director, will officially assume her new post on June 1, 2019.

