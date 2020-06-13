Former Grambling quarterback Doug Williams to be subject of feature film

(KTVE) – Doug Williams received a nice honor this week. According to movie news website, Deadline, the story of the former Grambling quarterback will be turned into a movie.

The movie will focus of Williams’ journey from GSU’s former signal caller to the NFL. In 1988, the Zachary, Louisiana native became the first black quarterback in league history to win a Super Bowl. Washington defeated Minnesota, 42-10. Williams was named the game’s Most Valuable Player.

Before shining on Sundays, he was a star on Saturdays. Williams led the Tigers to a 34-7 record under his guidance. The former Grambling star was then taken 17th overall by Tampa Bay in the 1978 NFL Draft.

So far, no word on a release date for the film.