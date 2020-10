GRAMBLING, La. (KTAL/KMSS) - Grambling State University is teaming up with Clemson University and its Call Me MiSTER program to aid in the recruiting and development of more Black men into the teaching profession.

The Call Me MiSTER (Mentors Instructing Students Toward Effective Role Models) program was founded originally at Clemson in 2000 and is teacher leadership program that provides the participants, who are entitled “Call Me MiSTER Scholars,” with the tools necessary to succeed as teachers.