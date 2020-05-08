Gov. Edwards appoints Grambling State’s Dr. Ponton for Louisiana commission task force

GRAMBLING, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Grambling State University Vice-President of Student Affairs and Athletics Director Dr. David Ponton has been selected by Governor John Bel Edwards to serve on the state’s first Resilient Louisiana Commission Task Force.

According to GSU, Governor Edwards formed the Resilient Louisiana Commission Task Force to assist with opening statewide businesses and operations in the coming weeks. It will be co-chaired by Louisiana Economic Development Secretary Don Pierson and health care leader Terrie Sterling, a Baton Rouge consultant and retired Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System executive.

“Throughout our state, people have shown a tremendous will to support one another during the COVID-19 quarantine,” Dr. David Ponton said in a released statement Friday.

“It’s an honor to support the resilient people of Louisiana as we reopen our communities and re-imagine our future.”

The commission will include a task force structure dedicated to strengthening specific sectors of Louisiana’s economy. Task forces will be focused on solutions for such critical sectors as Energy and Manufacturing; Health Care, including improved delivery of medical care, health equity and enhanced facilities; Tourism, including hotels, gaming and related hospitality entities; Rural Development; Education and Workforce, with attention given to the training needs of displaced workers; and Economic and Community Development, including strategies for making regions and communities more resilient in the face of future health care threats and other risks.

“COVID-19 represents a historic challenge to our ability to respond medically and save lives, but it also represents a tremendous challenge for Louisiana’s economy and the prosperity of each one of our residents,” said Governor Edwards.

“For these reasons, we need a comprehensive game plan for creating a more resilient Louisiana. I’m proud of the men and women who have accepted the challenge to tackle these important issues, and to ensure that Louisiana becomes a leader for the future safety and success of our people.”

