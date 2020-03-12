Grambling cancels all athletic and sporting events as a precaution of COVID-19

GRAMBLING, La (KTAL/KMSS) – Grambling State University has canceled all athletic practices, sporting events travel and in-person recruiting until further notice as a safety precaution against the spread of COVID-19.

According to a press release, the University has also issued a campus-wide travel mandate and canceled many Spring events to help mitigate health risks on campus.

“The safety of our student-athletes and coaching staff is our number one priority,” said Athletics Director, Dr. David Ponton.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.