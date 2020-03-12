Breaking News
Grambling cancels all athletic and sporting events as a precaution of COVID-19

Grambling
GRAMBLING, La (KTAL/KMSS) – Grambling State University has canceled all athletic practices, sporting events travel and in-person recruiting until further notice as a safety precaution against the spread of COVID-19.

According to a press release, the University has also issued a campus-wide travel mandate and canceled many Spring events to help mitigate health risks on campus.

“The safety of our student-athletes and coaching staff is our number one priority,” said Athletics Director, Dr. David Ponton.

