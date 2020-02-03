Grambling President Rick Gallot talks cloud computing, adidas partnership during visit to KTAL NBC 6

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL) – Grambling State University President Rick Gallot paid a visit to KTAL NBC 6 to highlight

President Gallot is in Shreveport to take part in a Black History Month 2020 lecture series talking about the future Historically Black Colleges & Universities.

The lecture series begins at 6:30 p.m. at the Broadmoor Branch of Shreve Memorial Library, located at 1212 Captain Shreve Drive.

Grambling State University will also develop the state’s first Bachelor’s degree in Cloud Computing.

“As the state’s leading producer of African-American Computer Science graduates, Grambling State is uniquely poised to offer Cloud Computing to the world’s next wave of world changers,” said President Rick Gallot. “The addition of this degree program continues to support our goal of equipping students with highly sought-after skills in the field of internet-based computing.”

The University will undergo a period of strenuous research and development to formulate an effective curriculum with the aim of launching the program as early as the Fall semester of 2020.

Grambling State University recently unveiled two exclusive sneaker designs developed by athletic apparel partner, adidas Originals, for the students of the World Famed Tiger Marching Band.

One of the adidas designs displays the University’s official colors, black and gold, with a bold accent of red laces, the Grambling athletics logo on the ankle, and the Grambling State Tiger logo on the tongue. The other sneaker design has a classic feel with an all-white palette and features the Grambling State Tiger logo on the ankle.

@Grambling1901 President @RickGallot on set showing off the new @adidas shoes made special for the band and the great work being done on campus #GramFam pic.twitter.com/WtlQza5tCJ — John Walton (@John_Walton_) February 3, 2020

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.