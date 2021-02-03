Grambling receives $250K donation to establish permanent endowment fund

GRAMBLING, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Grambling State University has received $250,000 from Diageo North America to create a permanent endowment fund and provide financial aid grants to talented students across different disciplines and majors.

The donation is part of a broader program that Diageo North America announced to support 25 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), focused on building opportunities to develop future leaders and help shape a more equitable society.

The initiative is expected to benefit thousands of students over the years across the country.

The Diageo Endowed Scholarship Fund will be used to provide scholarships to at least 10 students each year.

Qualifications for the scholarships are as follows:

African heritage

Enrolled in an academic program at Grambling State University

Currently pursuing a degree in any major (but preference will be given to Engineering, Chemistry, Marketing, and Communications majors)

maintain a 2.75 grade point average

meet the University’s general scholarship requirements (e.g. academic standard, code of conduct).