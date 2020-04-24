Grambling State and Southern to receive $500K each to preserve historic structures

MONROE, La. — (Press Release) On Friday, U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. announced that Grambling State University and Southern University will each receive $500,000 from the National Park Service.

The money will be used to preserve historic structures on their respective campuses. Grambling plans to use the funds to renovate the health center, which is part of GSU’s Historic Village. Southern is putting the money toward preserving their archives building.

“Grambling and Southern are two of the most historic campuses in our state. This funding will help preserve buildings that make them unique so that they remain for generations to come,” said Dr. Cassidy in a statement.

Congress appropriates funding for the program through the Historic Preservation Fund (HPF). The HPF uses revenue from federal oil leases on the Outer Continental Shelf to assist with a broad range of preservation projects.

